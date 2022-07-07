Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens shocked the Bell Centre in selecting Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft.
The 18-year-old Slovakian climbed on stage with a big grin after having his name called in front of family, friends and fans at the Bell Centre.
The winger and top-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting starred for his country at both the Beijing Olympics and world championships.
* SEE FULL DRAFT BELOW.
Montreal was the first team to both host the draft and pick first since the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Wendel Clark at No. 1 in 1985.
Habs GM Kent Hughes said management decided Wednesday morning after meeting the 6'4", 220-pound winger and being impressed with his personality and charisma.
"He's got a very dynamic personality," said Hughes. "We asked him when was the best moment in hockey and he said, 'when we're winning by a goal or losing by a goal.'"
HABS TRADE ROMANOV
The Canadiens acquired the 13th-overall pick from the New York Islanders for defenceman Alexander Romanov and the 98th pick, then packaged that pick with the first pick of round three (66th overall) and sent them to Chicago for centre Kirby Dach.
Dach, the third-overall pick of the 2019 draft, had nine goals and 17 assists in 70 games in 2021-22.
He showed promise over a small sample size the previous season with two goals and eight assists in 18 games.
The Blackhawks are in the process of dismantling their roster for a rebuild.
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) and Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) watch the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Kings won 5-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The night started with fans at the Bell Centre booing NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who hosted the draft for the first time in person since the pandemic began.
A special tribute to Quebecers Mike Bossy and Guy Lafleur followed Bettman's introduction.
The last time the Habs picked number one was in 1980 when they selected Doug Wickenheiser.
The Habs also own the number-26 pick.
FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER:
- Montreal Canadiens - Juraj Slafkovsky
- New Jersey Devils - Simon Nemec
- Arizona Coyotes - Logan Cooley
- Seattle Kraken - Shane Wright
- Philadelphia Flyers - Cutter Gauthier
- Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) - David Jiricek
- Chicago Blackhawks - Kevin Korchinski
- Detroit Red Wings - Marco Kasper
- Buffalo Sabres - Matthew Savoie
- Anaheim Ducks - Pavel Mintyukov
- Arizona Coyotes - Conor Geekie
- Columbus Blue Jackets - Denton Mateychuk
- Chicago Blackhawks - Frank Nazar
- Winnipeg Jets - Rutger Mcgroarty
- Vancouver Canucks - Jonathan Lekkerimaki
- Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights) - Noah Ostlund
- Nashville Predators
- Dallas Stars
- Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles Kings)
- Washington Capitals
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
- St. Louis Blues
- Minnesota Wild
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
- Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
- Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
- Edmonton Oilers
- Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)
QUEBECERS TO WATCH IN ROUND ONE
- Nathan Gaucher, centre, Chambly
- Maveric Lamoureux, defence, Laval
- Tristan Luneau, defence, Victoriaville
- Noah Warran, defence, Montreal
Round two begins Friday at 11 a.m.
The remaining Canadiens' picks are as follows:
- Round 2, Pick No. 33
- Round 2, Pick No. 62
- Round 3, Pick No. 75
- Round 3, Pick No. 92
- Round 4, Pick No. 127
- Round 4, Pick No. 128
- Round 5, Pick No. 130
- Round 6, Pick No. 162
- Round 7, Pick No. 194
- Round 7, Pick No. 216
-- with files from The Canadian Press.
