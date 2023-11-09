MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Gunshots fired in Brossard

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired in Brossard on the South Shore.

    Officers received a 911 call at 5:30 a.m. about the incident.

    Police say the shot was aimed in the direction of a vehicle near a restaurant on Grande-Allée Boulevard and Highway 30.

    Officers say the suspect escaped in a vehicle, and they are currently looking for him.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News