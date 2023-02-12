Gunshot impact found on front door of house in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
At least one shot appears to have been fired in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood, and police are investigating.
Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that officers responded to a call around 6 a.m. after a 911 call reported gunshots on Larose Avenue near Fleury Street.
On the scene, officers found a gunshot impact on the door of a house on Larose Avenue, along with two shell casings.
There were no injuries reported and no suspects.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing surveillance footage.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Object over Yukon ordered shot down because of threat posed to aircraft: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Turkiye detains building contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33K
Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.
U.S. Sen. Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons
The United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.
John Tory's affair, resignation blow up Toronto mayor's legacy as calm, stable leader
Torontonians will return to the polls just months after October's municipal election saw John Tory cruise to what was supposed to be a third full term.
U.S. sports gambling sites cash in on Super Bowl betting mania
With more states legalizing gambling on sports, Super Bowl LVII will probably be the biggest event for the industry ever. The American Gaming Association is predicting that more than 50 million people will bet about US$16 billion on the National Football League championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
Biden's 'Buy American' plan won't significantly impact Canadian industries: U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says U.S. President Joe Biden was referring to exclusively American — not North American — construction materials when he announced new Buy American rules for infrastructure projects in his State of the Union speech last week. But David Cohen insists the impacts on Canadian industries won't be as significant as some fear.
Toronto
-
John Tory backs out of speaking at Hazel McCallion's funeral following resignation, affair
After admitting to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer and announcing he'll resign as mayor of Toronto, John Tory has backed out of a speaking arrangement at former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.
-
Police looking for man who allegedly followed woman off TTC bus, sexually assaulted her twice
Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman off a TTC bus and sexually assaulted her in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs players spotted taking public transit to outdoor practice
Players for the Toronto Maple Leafs were spotted taking public transit Sunday morning on their way to the team’s annual outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statement issued for parts of Nova Scotia
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Nova Scotia.
-
Maud Lewis paintings bought for $12 in 1967 fetch $41,000 at New Hamburg auction
A pair of paintings by late Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis have sold for a combined $41,000 at a New Hamburg auction.
-
New local governments meet for first time in New Brunswick
The province's municipal reform plan, which was set in motion in the fall of 2021, had the province go from 340 local governments and districts to 89. This weekend was a kind of “Municipality 101” lesson for those new and returning local governments.
London
-
Video shows intensity of motel fire in London on Saturday
New cellphone video from a resident shows the intensity of the fire inside a motel room in south London, Ont. on Saturday. It shows a wall of flames filling the entranceway to the room, and flames could also seen breaking through the roof at its peak.
-
'Reception is awful here': 5 new 5G cell phone towers proposed for Port Stanley, Ont.
Cell phone service in Port Stanley is spotty at best, and when tourists pack the Lake Erie village in summer, it gets worse. That however could soon change. Central Elgin Council has advised staff to negotiate an agreement with company Shared Tower from the GTA to install five-5G towers around the village.
-
Above seasonal temperatures expected before late week cool down
This week in the Forest City will see above average temperatures for mid-February, before things cool down and precipitation returns later in the week.
Northern Ontario
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
Couples married for more than 40 years pose for Powassan photo shoot ahead of Valentine's Day
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Cupid's bow and arrow struck more than a dozen happy couples in Powassan Saturday.
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Calgary
-
Province mulls initiative to add sheriffs to downtown patrols
Alberta sheriffs could soon be on patrol in downtown Calgary
-
Jim Lewis, the voice of Benny the Bear on the Buckshot Show, passes away
Jim Lewis, the man who gave his voice to Benny the Bear on CTV Calgary's The Buckshot Show, has died.
-
Lethbridge police seek assistance locating missing teens
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help find two missing teens.
Kitchener
-
Maud Lewis paintings bought for $12 in 1967 fetch $41,000 at New Hamburg auction
A pair of paintings by late Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis have sold for a combined $41,000 at a New Hamburg auction.
-
Waterloo region bars and restaurants prepping for Super Bowl Sunday rush
Waterloo region bars and restaurants are getting ready for what’s expected to be a busy Super Bowl Sunday.
-
Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver told to brace for 'strong wind event'
Residents of Metro Vancouver are being told to brace for gusty conditions Monday, as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a special weather statement for the region.
-
Investigation underway after fire destroys 3 boats at Granville Island dock
A quick response from fireboats is being credited for stopping a blaze that broke out at the Granville Island marina early Sunday morning from spreading.
-
Big Brothers needed to meet growing demand in Greater Vancouver
Over the last few months, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver says the number of children in need of its services has risen, and the organization is ramping up its recruiting efforts to find adults to pair with children in need.
Edmonton
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
Woman sent to hospital after crashing into power pole
RCMP were at the scene of a crash in Grande Prairie Sunday morning where a vehicle hit a power pole.
-
Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence
Technological advancements in artificial intelligence are creating the potential to fuel romance scams, according to an expert at the University of British Columbia.
Windsor
-
Transport truck rolls over near Ambassador Bridge
The northbound lanes towards the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. have reopened following a transport truck rollover on Sunday morning.
-
Hundreds of workers to strike at Highbury Canco starting Monday
A final contract offer from Leamington-based food processor Highbury Canco was shot down by workers Saturday afternoon, sending hundreds of workers to the picket line Monday morning.
-
Officers assaulted while trying to handle domestic dispute
A man and woman are facing multiple charges after a woman allegedly assaulted police officers while police were attempting to arrest the man during a domestic dispute, police in Chatham-Kent police said.
Regina
-
Prairie provinces only region of Canada to favour Grey Cup over Super Bowl: poll
According to a poll from the Angus Reid Institute, 62 per cent, or three-in-five football fans in Canada would prefer to watch the Super Bowl over the Grey Cup if they could only pick one.
-
Object over Yukon ordered shot down because of threat posed to aircraft: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
-
Four Moose Jaw Warriors suspended 'indefinitely': WHL
Four players on the Moose Jaw Warriors have been suspended indefinitely, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
Ottawa
-
Senators goalie Anton Forsberg out indefinitely following Saturday's injury
Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg will be out indefinitely after being injured in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers in Ottawa.
-
'Slim to nil' chance of Rideau Canal Skateway opening soon, Environment Canada suggests
The red flag is still flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway and conditions are not looking good for the world's largest skating rink. Temperatures are forecast to be well above average for much of the coming week, and long-term trends don't predict extended cold.
-
Police investigating suspicious fire at Camp B'nai Brith in Quyon, Que.
A nearby resident reported a fire at Camp B'nai Brith near Quyon, Que. overnight. Police are now investigating after fire investigators saw "some suspicious elements", according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.
Saskatoon
-
Four Moose Jaw Warriors suspended 'indefinitely': WHL
Four players on the Moose Jaw Warriors have been suspended indefinitely, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
-
'We got to be prepared': Canine CPR training course held in Martensville
PAWS republic in Martensville held a CPR Canine training course for people looking to be certified to assist their dogs in a time of need.
-
Man arrested after alleged robbery, threatening clerk: Battlefords RCMP
A 25-year-old man was charged after threatening a check-out clerk in North Battleford and leaving with a shopping cart full of goods.