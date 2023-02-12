Gunshot impact found on front door of house in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough

At least one shot appears to have been fired in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood, and police are investigating.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said that officers responded to a call around 6 a.m. after a 911 call reported gunshots on Larose Avenue near Fleury Street.

On the scene, officers found a gunshot impact on the door of a house on Larose Avenue, along with two shell casings.

There were no injuries reported and no suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing surveillance footage.