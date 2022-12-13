Girl in critical condition after collision in downtown Montreal, police say

A girl is in critical condition after a collision in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets where they found an injured girl under the age of 18. Police did not confirm her age.

Health-care workers from the CLSC des Faubourgs, which is located at that intersection, were able to assist the victim on site, regional health care spokesperson Jean-Nicolas Aubé told reporters at the scene.



Paramedics transferred the victim to hospital, said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque.

Police did not say whether or not they had located the driver of the vehicle and said it was too early to provide information on the type of car involved.



"We have investigators from the collision investigation unit who will meet with witnesses and try to find if there were cameras that captured the scene," said Levesque.

This is a developing story. More to come.