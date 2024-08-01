MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Gildan says proxy battle cost US$57 million in Q2

    The Gildan logo is seen outside their offices in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) The Gildan logo is seen outside their offices in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Gildan Activewear Inc. says costs related to the leadership struggle at the company cost it US$57.2 million in the second quarter.

    The costs helped push down earnings to US$58.4 million for the quarter from US$155.3 million for the same quarter last year.

    The Montreal-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, saw a protracted power struggle that originally saw chief executive Glenn Chamandy pushed out only to later retake the helm.

    The company says the costs included US$18 million for advisory fees, US$21.6 million for severance costs and US$7.8 million for expenses related to Chamandy's firing and subsequent reinstatement.

    Gildan says its adjusted net income worked out to US$124.7 million, up from US$112.3 million last year.

    The company says net sales for the quarter came in at US$862.2 million, up from US$840.4 million last year.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News