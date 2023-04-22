Gen Z driving sales at Montreal record store

Music enthusiasts flocked to a Montreal record store on Saturday, hoping to grow their collections.

Over a hundred people waited in line outside Aux 33 Tours on the 14th edition of ‘Record Store Day.’

The most popular artist in demand? Taylor Swift.

Store owner Pierre Markotanyos says it’s not surprising, given that 20 to 25-year-olds have driven the demand for vinyl in the last few years.

