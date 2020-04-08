MONTREAL -- Strands of Claude Cormier’s rainbow balls that have decorated the Gay Village since 2011 are being sold sooner than expected to help merchants in the area who are struggling because of COVID-19.

Originally, the strands were going to be sold over the summer in a Saint-Catherine Street boutique, but the plan has been updated to help the community in a time of need. All of the funds will be donated back to merchants.

People can purchase entire strands of 54 balls to decorate their homes, or they can purchase single balls as a small souvenir of the nine-year installation. Strands are going for $100, and single balls for $5. The installation’s website says the balls can’t be used for business or commercial purposes.

As of Tuesday night, $20,000 has been raised so far and colours are selling very quickly. To bring a piece of the rainbow home, visit the installation’s website.

