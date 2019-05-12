

CTV Montreal





A 40-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving and criminal negligence after reportedly driving off the road in Gatineau, Quebec last night with three children under the age of 12 in the vehicle.

Police say none of the children -- aged 11, eight and 14 months -- were wearing seatbelts at the time.

Officers say the driver's blood-alcohol level was allegedly twice the legal limit, and a 22-year-old passenger was charged with criminal negligence.

The children were taken to hospital.

Two have been released and the youngest remains under observation.