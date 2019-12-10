Fudgy NDG fundraiser takes in $5,000 for local organizations
file photo
MONTREAL -- A fundraiser in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood is not fudging around thanks to a delicious proposition.
NDG resident Barbara Sidorowicz decided to make fudge and sell it for $10/lb to raise funds for local non-profit organizations.
After initial sales began to soften, two local contractors put forth a challenge to Sidorowicz: make 100 lbs of fudge singlehandedly in 48 hours. If she could do it, they'd buy the whole homemade lot.
Dubbed the 'NDG Fudge-A-Thon,' Sidorowicz gathered her sugar, butter and milk and got to work on Friday evening. By Sunday night, she had surpassed her gooey goal and made a whopping 130 lbs of fudge.
With that additional $1,300, she managed to raise almost $5,000 in two weeks.
Sidorowicz manages Facebook group NDG Living, so she decided to put out an online survey to determine which local charities will split the donations.
The fudge-off isn't done yet, though; Sidorowicz will continue creating the confectionaries until Friday.