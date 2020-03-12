MONTREAL -- Rain, freezing rain and strong winds are expected to hit the Greater Montreal area to end the week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday, warning of an "intense low-pressure system" that will affect the whole province starting Friday.

"Rain could fall as freezing rain, while temperatures will be near the freezing mark," the weather agency stated. "The combination of the rain and mild temperatures may accelerate the melt of the snow cover."

Areas in southern Quebec, including central Abitibi and the Beauce, could receive between 15 to 25 millimetres of rain, while Saint-Jérôme, Joliette and Trois-Rivières are expected to be the hardest hit, with about 40 millimetres of rain.