MONTREAL -- The mild Montreal weekend weather is about to turn to mucky moisture, as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement calling for rain, as well as possible snow and freezing rain.

A low pressure system could bring between 10 to 20 millimetres of rain starting at midnight on Monday.

"Since temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark, it is highly likely that the rain will change over to freezing rain overnight," Environment Canada warns. "At this time, it appears the risk is higher over the eastern and northern sections of the city."

Here is the approximate distribution of freezing rain accumulations Monday evening to Tuesday (the area could stretch to Montréal). The Saint-Lawrence Valley will be particularly affected especially in the Québec City region. This will impact transportation Tuesday.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/my1BYjIAp4 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 8, 2020

Significant freezing precipitation is also likely headed for the Saint Lawrence Valley, between Montreal and Quebec City.