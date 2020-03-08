Lots of rain expected to start the week in Montreal
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 8:41PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 6:15AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The mild Montreal weekend weather is about to turn to mucky moisture, as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement calling for rain, as well as possible snow and freezing rain.
A low pressure system could bring between 10 to 20 millimetres of rain starting at midnight on Monday.
"Since temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark, it is highly likely that the rain will change over to freezing rain overnight," Environment Canada warns. "At this time, it appears the risk is higher over the eastern and northern sections of the city."
Significant freezing precipitation is also likely headed for the Saint Lawrence Valley, between Montreal and Quebec City.
