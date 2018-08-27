

The Canadian Press





Under a Quebec Solidaire government, there would be no tax increases on Quebecers making $97,000 or less, according to party leaders unveiling their vision for Quebec’s finances on Monday.

Among the other platforms laid forth by party co-spokesperson Manon Masse were cutting public transportation rates in half, ensuring free education and offering a universal dental insurance plan.

Simon Tremblay-Pepin, an economist and the party’s candidate in the Nelligan riding, said those promises could be made reality without deficit spending.

When asked where the money for the proposals would come from, Masse said higher taxes on pharmaceutical companies, mining companies, multinational web companies and “the most privileged people in Quebec,” such as medical specialists.

Quebec Solidaire has promised not to touch the tax rates of small and medium-sized businesses and to lower tax rates for residents earning less than $80,000 per year.