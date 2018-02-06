

Another poll indicates Quebecers are trying out the idea of the Coalition Avenir Quebec as a government-in-waiting.

The Ipsos/La Presse poll published Tuesday shows the CAQ with the support of 34 percent of Quebecers, followed by the Liberals at 30 percent.

The Parti Quebecois is third at 23 percent, and Quebec Solidaire has dropped to eight percent.

A poll conducted for Mainstreet in January showed the CAQ had the support of 32 percent of Quebecers, and a Leger poll had CAQ support at 39 percent.

A breakdown by ethnic groups shows the CAQ has been gaining the support of francophones that have abandoned the Liberal party and Quebec Solidaire.

Meanwhile those on the island of Montreal are leaving Quebec Solidaire and the PQ, and backing the CAQ and the Liberals.

The Quebec City region is strongly in favour of Francois Legault's party, with 49 percent of people in the capital backing the CAQ.

The leader of the CAQ is quite happy with the results but is trying hard not to let it go to his head.

"Yes, polls are good but we have to keep on working hard. Second, I think we need to continue explaining our proposal. I think that that's the best strategy, and yes, to show that we are a government-in-waiting, that yes we're ready for October second," said Legault.

The Parti Quebecais was not displeased with the poll results.

While this Ipsos poll shows a one percentage point drop since the previous Ipsos poll in October, it's the third poll in the past month to show an increase for support for the PQ -- although those polls come from three different companies with three different methods of evaluating support.

Repeated polls show Quebec Solidaire has lost support since announcing a merger with Option Nationale, indicating Quebecers who liked the party's left-wing policies are not in favour of its stronger stance on separation.

The Ipsos poll was conducted from Feb. 2 to 4, inclusive, and surveyed 797 people online and 500 people via telephone, for a total of 1,297 respondents.