Francois Legault meets Pierre Poilievre after 8 months
It took eight months after Pierre Poilievre won the Conservative leadership for him to meet with Quebec Premier François Legault.
By comparison, Legault met with his predecessor, Erin O'Toole, only three weeks after his victory as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
"This is a discussion that has been going on for some time. So we just found a time to meet," the premier explained before his meeting with Poilievre on Tuesday.
In the past, the premier seemed to want to keep his distance from the Conservative leader.
In the previous federal election in 2021, Legault suggested he would prefer to see a minority Conservative government elected.
On Tuesday before the meeting, Legault would not say whether he would call for a vote for Poilievre's Conservatives in the next election.
"I will start by meeting him. I will also see the positions of the different parties during the election campaign. It is much too early to answer this question," he said.
Before the meeting, Legault said he wanted to discuss the battery industry, Quebec's powers in immigration and the French language.
CONTRADICTION ON THIRD LINK
Poilievre is not blaming Legault for abandoning his third link project between Quebec City and Lévis.
Hours before he met with the Quebec premier, the Conservative leader said it was Justin Trudeau who "killed the third link" by refusing to fund the Quebec project. He accused the federal Liberals and the Bloc Québécois -- which he called "woke" for waging "a war on the car."
"It was Justin Trudeau who said the money wouldn't be available. So it was impossible for the Quebec government to build it without federal help," he said.
Asked about the issue, Legault contradicted Poilievre, saying Trudeau had no impact on the decision to end the third highway link.
"Mr. Poilievre said he will not try to convince him to reconsider his decision on the third link. Mr. Legault is capable of making his own decisions," he said.
The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) is now proposing a tunnel between Quebec City and L/vis dedicated to public transit.
The Conservative leader has already said he would refuse to fund a third link project that excludes cars.
Poilievre will also meet with Quebec Conservative Party (QCP) leader Éric Duhaime on Tuesday evening. This is a private and informal meeting. The two men are friends and have known each other for a long time.
According to a well-informed source within the PCQ, Duhaime wants to talk about the third link, the place of Quebec in Canada and hydrocarbons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 56-page report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three-year-old child drowns in Ajax
A three-year-old child has died in hospital after drowning in Ajax on Tuesday evening.
-
American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Atlantic
-
Weekly Nova Scotia COVID-19 reports ending, Health Protection Act order lifted
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
N.B. family physician seeks health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Man acquitted of N.S. sex assault because court couldn't identify suspect
A judge has acquitted a Halifax man charged in a 2018 sexual assault after concluding the accused couldn't be clearly identified as one of two rapists.
London
-
Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.
A south London, Ont. intersection has reopened after a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.
-
G2 driver clocked in at 134 km/h was 'late for dinner,' Huron OPP say
Huron County OPP weren’t buying one man's excuse when they recently stopped a G2 driver travelling 134 km/h while on the way to dinner in downtown Goderich, Ont.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Calgary
-
Former Lougheed-era attorney general Jim Foster suggests criminal probe into Smith ethics breach
A former Alberta attorney general under Progressive Conservative premier Peter Lougheed is condemning Danielle Smith over her violation of Alberta's Conflict of Interest Act.
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
-
Crown and defence make final arguments as Kitchener murder trial comes to a close
Lawyers for both the defence and the Crown gave their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday as the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan comes to an end after five weeks.
Vancouver
-
'There's nothing going on': No rebuilding underway nearly 2 years after Lytton, B.C. fire
Nearly two years after the Village of Lytton was destroyed by fire, residents remain displaced and not a single building permit has been issued.
-
$228K bottle of Scotch to be sold in Vancouver
A draw at a Vancouver liquor store this week will determine who gets to spend $228,000 – plus tax and a container deposit – on a single bottle of Scotch.
-
Komagata Maru Place: Downtown Vancouver street may get secondary name
Vancouver council will vote on a recommendation to give a street in the city a "secondary, honorary name" as part of a wider plan to redress the harm done by the Komagata Maru incident.
Edmonton
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Stranded man rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area charged
The man who had to be rescued from a northern Alberta evacuation area has been charged, RCMP said.
Windsor
-
Wallaceburg in mourning: Community raises money to support families of triple fatal collision
Community members of the tight-knit town of Wallaceburg say the entire community is feeling the impact of the sudden death of three young people in a collision over the long weekend.
-
Windsor murder trial winding to a close after crown finishes examining accused
A three-month-long Windsor murder trial is nearing its conclusion after both the Crown and defence rested on calling additional evidence or witnesses at Superior Court Tuesday.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
Regina
-
Crown asks for life sentence in manslaughter charges against Devon Cyr
Sentencing submissions in Devon Cyr’s manslaughter case were presented on Tuesday, with the Crown Prosecutor asking for a life sentence.
-
Man charged with second degree murder in relation to 2022 homicide: Regina police
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to Regina's seventh homicide of 2022.
-
'I've been living with the dinosaurs': Regina woman celebrates prehistoric birthday
A Regina woman who turned 70-years-old earlier this month was thrown a prehistoric birthday party.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
-
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
-
Ottawa airport excluded from expanded trusted-traveller program
The Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada's expansion of a trusted-traveller program coming to six other cities next month.
Saskatoon
-
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street are wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in their area are not being dealt with.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Rare Video: Saskatoon's second NHL bid that almost materialized
Many people know of the historic drive to relocate the St. Louis Blues to Saskatoon, and how it almost worked.