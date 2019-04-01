

CTV Montreal





A five-unit apartment complex in Lasalle was heavily damaged by fire overnight.

The building, located at the corner of Serge and Denis Sts. in Lasalle caught fire around 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

Over two dozen firefighters managed to control the blaze after a few hours, but because the damage was so extensive, four families have been relocated.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters believe the flames originated in the basement garage, and caused upwards of $150,000 in damage.

The exact cause is still unclear.