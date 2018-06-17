FOUND: SPVM appeals to public to locate missing 13-year-old
Elizabeth Gagnon-Leclerc was last seen swearing purple Puma shoes and a blue backpack with a pink zipper. She stands 5'1, weighs 90 lbs, and has braided hair down to her mid-back. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 12:33PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:26PM EDT
*Update: Gagnon-Leclerc returned home on her own.*
Elizabeth Gagnon-Leclerc, 13, left home in Villeray Saturday morning around 8 a.m. and didn't return.
She is known to frequent the downtown area, as well as the area around Montmorency metro.
She was last seen swearing purple Puma shoes and a blue backpack with a pink zipper.
She stands 5'1, weighs 90 lbs, and has braided hair down to her mid-back.
There's also a notch in one of her eyebrows.
If you spot Gagnon-Leclerc, please contact Montreal police at 514-393-1133.
Latest Montreal News
- Daycare workers' union lifts strike affecting centres in Montreal and Laval
- Two injured, shots fired during brawl in downtown Montreal
- Community first: how a downtown church puts people before religion
- ICYMI: Jonathon Jennings leads Lions over Montreal Alouettes 22-10 to open season
- No injuries, no spills after train derails in Quebec's Saguenay region