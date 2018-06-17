

CTV Montreal





*Update: Gagnon-Leclerc returned home on her own.*

Elizabeth Gagnon-Leclerc, 13, left home in Villeray Saturday morning around 8 a.m. and didn't return.

She is known to frequent the downtown area, as well as the area around Montmorency metro.

She was last seen swearing purple Puma shoes and a blue backpack with a pink zipper.

She stands 5'1, weighs 90 lbs, and has braided hair down to her mid-back.

There's also a notch in one of her eyebrows.

If you spot Gagnon-Leclerc, please contact Montreal police at 514-393-1133.