Former Equiterre leader Guilbeault announces federal Liberal candidacy
Environmentalist Steven Guilbeault announces he will run for the Liberal Party of Canada in the Montreal riding of Laurier-Ste-Marie in the 2019 federal election on June 21, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 1:12PM EDT
Environmentalist Steven Guilbeault will represent the Liberal Party in the Montreal riding of Laurier-Ste-Marie in this October’s federal election.
Guilbeault announced his candidacy on Friday.
The former Equiterre leader had previously said he wouldn’t rule out a political career. On June 10, he stood with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an announcement about the administration’s intention to ban single-use plastics in Canada by 2021.
Last fall Guilbeault announced his departure from Equiterre, a group he helped found 20 years ago. He has also previously worked for Greenpeace Canada.
The Laurier-Ste-Marie riding was formerly represented by then-Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Dueceppe but has been held since 2011 by Helene Laverdiere of the New Democratic Party. Laverdiere has said she will not run in this year’s election.
