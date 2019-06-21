

The Canadian Press





Environmentalist Steven Guilbeault will represent the Liberal Party in the Montreal riding of Laurier-Ste-Marie in this October’s federal election.

Guilbeault announced his candidacy on Friday.

The former Equiterre leader had previously said he wouldn’t rule out a political career. On June 10, he stood with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an announcement about the administration’s intention to ban single-use plastics in Canada by 2021.

Last fall Guilbeault announced his departure from Equiterre, a group he helped found 20 years ago. He has also previously worked for Greenpeace Canada.

The Laurier-Ste-Marie riding was formerly represented by then-Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Dueceppe but has been held since 2011 by Helene Laverdiere of the New Democratic Party. Laverdiere has said she will not run in this year’s election.