

The Canadian Press





Pressure continues to mount on embattled Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet as former high ranking party officials issued an open letter on Friday calling for her to step down.

Among the signatories, which was published in Le Devoir, is former party leader Gilles Duceppe, who has been an outspoken critic of Ouellet. In the letter, the former officials accuse Ouellet of exacerbating internal conflicts in the Bloc Quebecois and said that under her leadership the Bloc is unable to defend the rights of Quebecers.

Earlier this week, seven of the Bloc’s 10 MPs resigned from the party, citing Ouellet’s leadership style and priorities.

The open letter was also signed by Pierre Paquette, Vivian Barbot, Claude Bachand, Christiane Gagnon, Bernard Bigras, Jean Dorion and others. The signatories criticized Ouellet’s focus on the sovereignty issue, saying the Bloc must work to identify and lobby for Quebec’s interests. After, they said, a case can be made to Quebecers that the federal government is not always on their side.