MONTREAL -- Five of Quebec's regions will see COVID-19 public health measures ease as they officially move from red to orange alert levels.

Those zones are:

Quebec City

Mauricie

Estrie

Chaudiere-Appalaches

Centre-du-Quebec

Among the changes the residents of those regions will see are the delay of the start of curfew from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Restaurant owners will be able to open their dining rooms, though with restrictions. Those include a maximum of two adults per table who may be accompanied by their minor children.

Gyms and performance halls will also be authorized to re-open. Houses of worship will be allowed a limit of 100 people inside.

Indoor sports and recreational activities will be permitted for individuals, couples or members of a family bubble.

Private gatherings in homes remain banned and travel between regions is not recommended.

The five zones join Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Cote-Nord, Bas-St-Laurent, Gaspesie, Nord-du-Quebec and Outaouais in being classified as orange.

Only Montreal, Laval, Lanaudiere, the Laurentians and Monteregie remain as red zones. Last week, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there are “still too many active cases” to change the alert level in those regions.

Legault said the spread of the more contagious U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus could lead to an increase in deaths and hospitalizations.