MONTREAL -- A resident on Montreal's West Island who discovered four headless cats in the space of three weeks in the same spot on a beach was shocked to discover a fifth one when accompanied by CTV News on Sunday.

Three weeks ago, Pointe-Claire resident Robin Glance was walking with her family near the St. Lawrence River on Montreal's West Island when her husband spotted a dead animal in the water without a head.

"We just moved on and I called Public Security right away to clear it up," said Glance.

The next week, however, she saw another dead animal without its head near Lakeshore Drive and Bowling Green Ave. and called Pointe-Claire Public Security to ask them why they hadn't taken the animal away.

Public security told her that the animal, a cat, had been removed, and that this was another cat.

"I thought I was going crazy, just seeing things," said Glance.

A week later on May 22, Glance decided to go back to the spot to ensure the cat had been removed.

"That's when I saw two very different bodies," she said. "These ones were a bit more obvious that they were cats that seemed to be laid side-by-side and both also had no heads."

She again called public security.

"Inspection-Public Security received a call about a situation concerning two cats and the person was redirected to the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM)," said City of Pointe-Claire communications director Marie-Pier Paquette-Sequin.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed that a report was taken from the citizen, and that it's under investigation.

"If people find an animal like that, take pictures and don't touch anything," said Brabant. "Call 911, so officers can go look at it and get the information."

CTV News visited the beach along with the mother of two boys, and while there discovered a fifth cat.

Glance posted the troubling story on the Lost and Found Pets of the West Island Facebook group and other sites, and started hearing other troubling stories from citizens in her part of the Island of Montreal.

"A lot of people have said there's been a huge uptick in missing cats," she said, adding another lady told her that she came upon a similar situation in Pierrefonds.

Some people commented that they have seen foxes in the area, but Glance is skeptical that it was another animal killing the cats.

"The way they were side-by-side like that just doesn't sit right," she said. "I pray that this is just some kind of an animal, but that's not where my thoughts went."

The situation is deeply troubling for Glance and others, who wonder who could do such a thing.

"Anybody who knows me knows I'm a huge cat lover. So, this was not the best discovery," she said.