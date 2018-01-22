

CTV Montreal





Montreal firefighters were extremely busy overnight as fires broke out at a Montreal North garage and at a daycare.

The first fire began around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when, according to witnesses, a driver rammed the door of a garage located on Forest St. near Ethier St.

Flames quickly spread throughout the building and to two neighbouring structures.

The five-alarm fire raged for hours and firefighters were still at the scene as day broke on Monday.

A second fire was sparked around 3 a.m. at a daycare near Cremazie Blvd. East and Lajeunesse St. and quickly spread throughout the building.

Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire forced police to close Cremazie Blvd. between St. Denis St. and Christophe Colomb, and police said the street would be closed for much of the day.

The STM diverted three buses that normally go to the Cremazie metro station to the Jarry metro station as a result.