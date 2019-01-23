

CTV Montreal





As the deadline approaches for firearm owners to register their weapons, Quebec's government is making some minor changes to the registry.

Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault said the CAQ government had heard the complaints that firearms owners were making and taking their issues into account.

As a result owners will no longer need to specify the barrel length of their weapon.

The registry ID number will also be based on the serial number of the firearm, instead of creating a separate, unique registry number.

The third change is in regards to a change of address. Under the existing rules, firearms owners have to notify the government of any temporary change in address if it lasts longer than 15 days, but Guilbault said Wednesday that time frame would be increased.

That means someone could go on a three- or four-week hunting trip and not need to specifically inform the government.

However Guilbault said owners who had not yet registered their firearms should hurry up and do so or face fines.

"The law is the law. They have six days left to comply and they have to make their application within those six days and if they don't do they could have a fine after that including those people who say that they will not respect the law," said Guilbault.

Several pro-gun activists have called on Quebec firearm owners to wait to register in hopes the government would abolish the registry.

Guilbault said the idea that the government would shut down its registry under pressure from firearms owners was a non-starter.

"It’s here to stay and there’s no question of abolishing it," said Guilbault.

The deadline to register firearms in Quebec is Jan. 29, 2019.

Owners who have not registered their weapons will face fines up to $5,000.