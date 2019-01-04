Featured Video
As firearm registration lags, gun control lobby calls for fine enforcement
A rifle owner checks the sight of his rifle at a hunting camp property in rural Ontario west of Ottawa on Sept. 15, 2010. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 8:53AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 4, 2019 9:01AM EST
With just a few weeks to go before Quebec’s gun owners are obligated to register their shotguns and rifles, gun control advocacy group PolySeSouvient is urging the government to do more to encourage participation.
Gun owners in Quebec have a deadline of Jan. 29 to submit an application to register their non-restricted firearms.
Those who fail to register could be fined between $500 to $5,000. PolySeSouvient called on Premier Francois Legault to make it clear that those fines will be enforced from the first day.
Several pro-gun advocacy groups have declared their opposition to the registry, with some even calling for a boycott.
