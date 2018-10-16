

One building was destroyed and several others damaged after a fire broke out overnight in downtown Magog.

A commercial/residential building in Magog's downtown core caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the flames were whipped up by the strong winds.

One firefighter was hurt when part of the building collapsed soon after the fire began.

By the time the flames were extinguished only rubble remained of the building on Rue Principale near Sherbrooke St. in Magog.

Firefighters from several nearby towns and cities were called for help, as emergency crews realized relatively quickly that they could only control the fire and needed help in limiting its spread.

Flames still caused damage to several other nearby buildings before the fire was brought under control.

The Magog Hospital cancelled many appointments on Tuesday because of the fire. It said that it had lost power and was being supplied by generators, and as a result surgeries and other procedures were being rescheduled. It was also asking people planning to visit patients to come at another time.

The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter to those who lost everything in the fire, and a civil security organization is also helping people.

Incendie majeur au centre ville de #magog. pic.twitter.com/KHRcVpNS9m — Andre Nantel (@nantel) October 16, 2018