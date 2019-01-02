Featured Video
Fire at luxury construction site in Chambly likely arson: police
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 7:36AM EST
Police believe that a fire at the construction site of a luxury home in Chambly was intentionally set.
Just after midnight, firemen were called to the scene on Timothee-Kimber St., where a fire was burning inside of a half-built home.
They were able to control the blaze, and damage to the home is reportedly minimal.
Police are investigating, but have not yet established a motive.
