A film shoot at La Ronde turned into a rescue mission when two cabins on the Ferris Wheel flipped over.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday when the park was closed to the general public.

Crews had loaded heavy equipment into a cabin on the Ferris Wheel, and as the wheel started to rotate, the weight of the equipment caused two of the cabins to flip.

Nobody was hurt, but four people were trapped, dangling about six metres in the air, until rescue crews were able to get them out.

La Ronde said the Ferris Wheel will remain off-limits until the ride is inspected and deemed safe.