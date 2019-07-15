Featured Video
Federer to skip Rogers Cup after losing in Wimbledon final
Roger Federer, from Switzerland, returns the ball to Gael Monfils, from France, during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 9:36AM EDT
Roger Federer is going to take the Rogers Cup off.
Federer announced his decision to skip the ATP Tour event in Montreal after losing the men's Wimbledon final on Sunday.
Federer lost to rival Novak Djokovic in five sets at the grass court Grand Slam event.
He said after the loss that he had decided to miss the Rogers Cup a week ago.
The Rogers Cup begins Aug. 5 with the men's tournaments in Montreal and the women's tournament in Toronto.
Latest Montreal News
- Soldiers, civilians, police keep search going for helicopter pilot father and son
- Union United Church remembers 12 victims of 1954 boating tragedy
- Federer to skip Rogers Cup after losing in Wimbledon final
- Montreal lawyer James Duggan among three men who died on fishing trip in Northern Quebec
- Long lost WWII love letter uncovered during renovations of Quebec home