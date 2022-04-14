Federal, provincial environment ministers to attend Montreal Climate Summit

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is set to participate in the first edition of the Montreal Climate Summit on May 3 at the Bonsecours Market.

Other speakers include Guilbeault's provincial counterpart Benoit Charette and Montreal Regional Director of Public Health Dr. Mylène Drouin.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is also expected to take part in the event, organized by the Montreal Climate Partnership and the City of Montreal in collaboration with the Conseil régional de l'environnement de Montréal, Vivre en ville, the Institut du Québec, Propulsion Québec, the Trottier Family Foundation and the Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal.

"This summit is the perfect opportunity to mobilize and demonstrate the strength of the Montreal community's action and leadership in the area of ecological transition and adaptation," said Plante.

Leaders from Montreal business, philanthropic, political, community and environmental groups will also participate in the event, addressing themes like the decarbonization of buildings, eco-tax measures and accelerating mobile electrification.

There will also be workshops led by author and comedian Léa Stréliski.

The goal of the Montreal Climate Summit is to "take stock of what is being done and the next steps for the City of Montreal to achieve its climate objectives."

More than 400 participants are expected to attend the summit.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2022.