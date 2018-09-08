

CTV Montreal





Ten months since Melissa Blais went missing from the Mauricie region of Quebec, her family is still working tirelessly to find her.

On November 2nd, she left a bar in Louiseville, an hour and a half from Montreal.

She hasn’t been seen since.

“We never found the car,” said Francois Venne, Blais’ boyfriend. “No cell phone, no clothes, nothing.”

Now the family is taking a new approach to locating her.

Blais’ sister, Manon St-Pierre, works for a transport company.

She’s partnered with a non-profit group to post her sister’s photo on trucks.

Nearly a hundred posters will now be on trucks driving around North America.

Marie-Claude Blanchard is working with the family and is hopeful that Blais will be found.

“We want to appeal to anybody who might have information,” she said.

Blanchard knows firsthand what Blais’ relatives are going through.

Her mother was murdered in 1992.

“We need answers, and we need answers for this family so that they can come to some type of resolution for themselves,” Blanchard said.

Venne said that Blais, a mother of two, would not have left her family so abruptly.

“Something happened there, I’m sure,” he said.

St-Pierre doesn’t have any theories.

She just wants her sister to return home safe and sound.

“My goal is that she’s found,” St-Pierre said.