Faced with COVID-19 crunch, West Island group will fund food bank by selling vintage clothes
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 11:05PM EST
MONTREAL -- Demand for food banks is up much, much higher than usual, but community fundraising campaigns are dead in the water.
One West Island community organization has come up with a way, they hope, to work around that crunch and keep their shelves stocked through the winter.
On Rock Community Services is opening a thrift store on Saturday to help bolster the group's existing food bank -- the income from the store will help buy food and pay for other expenses.
They say it'll be a trendy-feeling consignment store and they're holding a grand opening to prove it.
