MONTREAL -- Demand for food banks is up much, much higher than usual, but community fundraising campaigns are dead in the water.

One West Island community organization has come up with a way, they hope, to work around that crunch and keep their shelves stocked through the winter.

On Rock Community Services is opening a thrift store on Saturday to help bolster the group's existing food bank -- the income from the store will help buy food and pay for other expenses.

They say it'll be a trendy-feeling consignment store and they're holding a grand opening to prove it.

