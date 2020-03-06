MONTREAL -- Exo's Candiac line is still out of service Friday, despite the fact that the rail blockade in Kahnawake, on Montreal's south shore, has been relocated.

The commuter train line notes there will still be buses for commuters heading into the city.

Exo explains it needs authorization from Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway officials before it can resume normal services.

"Exo wants to be able to restore train service on the Candiac exo4 line as quickly as possible for the benefit of its customers," the company noted. "At this time, we have not received any indication from CP that our trains will be allowed to run again."

Since Feb. 10, about 30 buses have been bringing commuters from the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to downtown Montreal.

The protest is in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs of northern British Columbia, who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory.

"Our decision is to relocate our fire to the green space in Kahnawake away from the railway tracks," a statement from the Mohawk Nation reads. "We want the fire to be visible for every commuter that crosses the Mercier Bridge to show that we are here to stay for as long at the Wet'suwet'en need us to."

Anyone looking for updates can check out the Exo website.