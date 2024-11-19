MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Weapon search: Prison in Quebec City under lockdown

    A sign at the front of Orsainville prison near Quebec City (Frederic Bissonnette/CTV Montreal) A sign at the front of Orsainville prison near Quebec City (Frederic Bissonnette/CTV Montreal)
    Share

    The Ministry of Public Security has confirmed Tuesday that the prison in Orsainville, Que. is currently under lockdown.

    The ministry said it could not provide further details due to safety concerns.

    However, a source told CTV News that the lockdown was launched to search for a weapon in a section of the prison that is reserved for inmates.

    The provincial prison is located in Quebec City.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News