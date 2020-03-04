MONTREAL -- The train blockade in Kahnawake that has halted a busy commuter line for over three weeks has been lifted.



Protesters from the Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake held at news conference on Highway 132 at the traffic lights, blocking highway traffic as they made a statement about the blockades following discussion with the community.

"We have come to a decision. Our decision is to relocate our fire to the green space in Kahnawake away from the railways tracks," a statement from the Mohawk Nation read. "We want the first to be visible for every commuter that crosses the Mercier Bridge to show that we are here to stay for as long at the Wet'suwet'en need us to."



"Let this be a strong message in demonstration of good faith to all of Canada. We prefer a peaceful resolution and demand that Indigenous rights be respected," the statement read.



The Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake said they will "keep a close eye on the situation" and are "ready to react" to ensure their rights and lands are not violated.



In a statement from the Longhouse, it shared "its gratitude and praise for the the Kahnawake land defenders. These ladies – mostly ladies – who have endured the elements to stand their ground for 27 days in support and solidarity with the people of the Wet'suwet'en nation."



On Thursday morning, Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake office secretary Lynne Norton told The Canadian Press an announcement concerning the rail blockade would be coming.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) was able to inspect the railway line at Kahnawake where protesters have maintained a barricade since Feb. 8. In the evening, Norton indicated that CP employees had left the site, but that the barricade remained in place.

During their visit, CP inspectors partially cleared the track, in particular by removing debris.

In a very brief press release sent out early in the afternoon, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said that the demonstrators had given permission to the Canadian Pacific Railway to inspect the railway.

The statement said the Kahnawake Peacekeepers and other community members would oversee the inspection.

The blockade has deprived users of the exo4 line, between Montreal and Candiac, of commuter train service for three and a half weeks. Similarly, the Canadian Pacific Railway cannot transport goods on this section of track.

In the early evening, exo said that it received no indication from CP that its trains will be allowed to run again in the next few hours.

CP requested and obtained an injunction to remove the barricade, but did not act on that injunction to remove protesters. The Legault government expressed its reluctance to involve the SQ in the territory, citing the presence of military weapons on the Mohawk community.

The SQ does not have jurisdiction in Kahnawake, which has its own police force.

Another barricade remains in place in Quebec, at Listuguj, in the Gaspé, where the Société du chemin de fer de la Gaspésie is paralyzed, with more than 150 cars waiting for a right of way.

- With a report from The Canadian Press