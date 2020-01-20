MONTREAL -- Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum will not have to repay $267,923 in severance and transition grants given to him by the City of Montreal just days after his arrest in June 2013 on charges of corruption and extortion.

City lawyers had argued that municipal legislation amended in 2016 and 2018 requires that elected officials convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison forfeit any such severance payments. (Applebaum was sentenced in 2017 to one year in prison and two years of probation after being found guilty of eight of 14 charges against him but was released on parole two months into his sentence).

However, in a ruling issued Monday, Quebec Superior Court Judge Serge Gaudet ruled that while Applebaum's crimes were "reprehensible," there is no indication in the legislation that it could be applied retroactively to the time period covering both Applebaum's crimes and his receiving of the severance and transition payments.

Applebaum was arrested in connection with his role in extorting $60,000 of bribes from real-estate developers during his term as mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. Applebaum served briefly as Montreal mayor following the resignation of Gerald Tremblay in 2012.

This is a developing story that will be updated.