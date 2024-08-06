Ex-adviser with the Coalition Avenir Quebec pleads not guilty to electoral fraud

A former Coalition Avenir Quebec political adviser has been charged with electoral fraud by the province's elections authority.

Elections Quebec says Etienne Boulrice helped or incited someone to take $100 that didn't belong to them and donate it to the ruling party.

In Quebec all political contributions must come from a contributor's own funds.

Boulerice was a political adviser to CAQ member Suzanne Tremblay, who represents the Western Quebec riding of Hull.

A spokesman for the chief government whip says integrity is a fundamental value for the party and that the CAQ can't employ someone who is facing that kind of accusation.

Tremblay is not facing a citation from the elections oversight body and Boulrice, who has since resigned from his post, has pleaded not guilty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.