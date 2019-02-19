

The next system to hit southern Quebec will arrive Wednesday night and the latest prediction is for five to ten cm of snow on the ground by Thursday morning, followed by freezing rain in some areas.

Environment Canada issued an alert Tuesday for everywhere in the province south of Quebec City, and on Wednesday morning altered its statement.

Most of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow but temperatures will rise on Thursday and there is a good chance of freezing rain in Montreal and areas near the U.S. border.

The latest alert is quite severe: “There is an increased risk of roofs that could collapse due to the weight of the snow.”

Officials strongly advise homeowners against clearing rooftops on their own and suggest hiring a professional company to do so.

At least six roofs collapsed in Quebec this past week under the weight of heavy snow.

Check the latest forecast from CTV Montreal. Lori Graham is predicting five to seven cm of snow for Montreal.