Well, here we are again.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for the Montreal area, forecasting anywhere between 15 to 30 cm of snowfall by Wednesday morning.

The warning also affects Chateauguay, Laval, Longueuil.

According to meteorologists, a "strong storm" will move across Southwestern Quebec on Tuesday, beginning in the afternoon and rapidly intensifying in the evening,

On Wednesday, Montrealers can expect "heavy precipitation," snow accumulation, and blowing snow due to strong winds.

The St. Lawrence Valley and Outaouais region could see as much as 30 to 40 cm of snowfall.

Experts say to take the necessary precautions to ensure safety on the roads.

So far, Montreal has experienced two major snowstorms, coupled with extreme cold.

After temperatures rose slightly, some areas dealt with flooding.