

The Canadian Press





Unionized workers with Quebec's government-run liquor stores have voted heavily in favour of a six-day strike mandate.

The union said Monday 91 per cent of members who voted supported a strike, in response to stalled collective agreement negotiations.

Union president Katia Lelievre said workers aren't interested in a labour dispute, but they also have legitimate concerns.

They've been working under an expired collective agreement since March 2017.

Negotiations have proven difficult regarding weekend work hours and conditions of part-time employees.

The union said it wants more job security for the estimated 70 per cent of its members who are part-time.

“We have people coming in and for the first four or five years they only work like three, five or ten hours if they're lucky -- and some weeks they get zero hours,” said Simon Desjardins of SEMB, the SAQ workers’ union.

Quebec's liquor board says it is seeking flexibility when it comes to scheduling.

Corporation spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault said 74 per cent of sales take place between Thursday and Sunday.

"What we would like is to have more employees present during these hours," Gaudreault said.

The strike days will be used at the opportune time, the union said, adding that the participation rate for the vote was 54.6 per cent.

Quebec has a state-enforced monopoly on hard liquor sales across the province and employs 5,500 people and operates roughly 400 stores.

Management said it is hopeful it can reach an agreement but has a plan in place to operate some stores should workers end up walking off the job.

While customer may be forced to stock up or wait out a strike, some restaurant managers are concerned.

Burgundy Lion restaurant manager Fredereric Gillet said he’s watching negotiations closely.

“The SAQ is our main supplier in the bar and restaurant. They do have the monopoly, so we have to work with them. We have to deal with them. So yeah, as soon as they do something, we have to be aware,” he said.

A three-day negotiating blitz with a mediator wraps up Wednesday and talks have been ongoing for 16 months. Any decision on when the doors to the SAQ will actually close won't be made until those meetings are done.

“It's going to be pretty much day by day, see what happens at the table. The ball is really in the employers’ court right now,” said Desjardins.

- With files from CTV Montreal