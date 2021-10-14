MONTREAL -- This report contains subject matter which may be disturbing to some readers.

Mayoral candidate Balarama Holness took to social media Thursday morning to share a vehemently racist message he says he received containing slurs and violent threats.

"I was very sad, it was emotionally draining. This is a tough campaign with a lot of pressure. To get a message like this did shake me," Holness told the press Thursday.

He said it's not the first time he's received hate mail, but this message went too far.

"I think there's too much 'us and them,' there's too much 'the other.' We have to find a way to have better social cohesion and that's partially why I'm running for mayor of Montreal."

Two other mayoral candidates, Valerie Pante and Denis Coderre, also reacted to the situation.

"These comments are unacceptable. Regardless of political allegiance, all candidates deserve respect," said Plante in a tweet.

Denis Coderre voiced his opinions via Twitter as well, saying that "racist, sexist, homophobic and disrespectful words and actions are absolutely intolerable."

Fo Niemi, founder and executive director of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) said municipal parties are not talking enough about stopping hate.

"Sometimes I have the feeling that we talk more about trees and bikes and cars," he said. "We need to know where the parties stand and we need to know what the winning party will commit itself to if it forms the next administration in Montreal."

For his part, Holness says he's in the process of filing a complaint with police.

According to the SPVM, the hate crimes unit has been made aware of the file and has attempted to contact Holness.

On Tuesday the Mouvement Montréal leader proposed a year-long public consultation on the use of English and French ​​in Montreal, followed by a referendum on the city's bilingual status.

But he says the latest hate message wasn't simply brought on by this proposal.

"This is a combination of who I am. What I represent, what constituents I speak for," he said. "I am still somewhat perplexed by what just happened, but we are undeterred."