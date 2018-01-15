

CTV Montreal





Everyone inside a Montreal home managed to escape safely when the building caught fire overnight in Montreal.

A man living in the house spotted flames coming from a back wall near a stove around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

He immediately got everyone outside and they took shelter at a neighbour's home, at which point they called 9-1-1.

Firefighters said smoke alarms were going off when they arrived.

It took about an hour to extinguish the flames, but lots of damage was caused to the building on Armand Bombardier Blvd. near Maurice Duplessis Blvd.

Investigators say an electrical fault sparked the fire.

Because of the extreme cold firefighters were working in shifts, with one crew warming up inside a bus while others worked outside.