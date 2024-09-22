19-year-old man in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal on Saturday.

The attack occurred just before 7 p.m. on rue Arcand, near rue Robert-Jurie, in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

"According to initial information received, a conflict had degenerated between a group of individuals and another man. When police arrived on the scene, they located one victim, a 19-year-old man with sharp force injuries to his upper body. The victim was taken to hospital and we fear for his life," said Sabrina Gauthier, spokesperson for the SPVM.

Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested by the police. They will be interviewed by investigators.

A security perimeter was put in place.

"We're still trying to understand the causes and circumstances of this event. The canine squad is on the scene analyzing the scene and looking for evidence," Gauthier said.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2024.