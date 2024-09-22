Scooter rider seriously injured overnight in Sherbrooke

A 54-year-old man was found unconscious on the ground with his electric scooter in Sherbrooke, Estrie, at 2:50 a.m. from Saturday to Sunday, according to the Sherbrooke Police.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene at 50 Burlington Street to secure the area and speak with witnesses.

The man was quickly taken to a hospital, and his condition remains critical.

Investigators and forensic technicians were deployed to analyze the scene, with their work concluding around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The causes and circumstances of the incident have not yet been determined.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2024.