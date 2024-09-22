Provincial police investigating discovery of unresponsive body in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon

Provincial police (SQ) is investigating the discovery of an unresponsive body in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in the Lanaudière region.

Emergency services were called early Sunday morning, around 6 a.m., to a location on Alfred Street in this small municipality of 2,700 residents.

Few details were immediately available, but it has been confirmed that the unresponsive body belongs to a man, and another person was arrested at the scene.

"An individual is currently in custody and will be interviewed (by investigators) in the coming hours," said Frédéric Deshaies, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The investigation has been handed over to the SQ's Major Crimes Unit.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2024.