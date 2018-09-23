Featured Video
Election Notebook, Day 32: Couillard scores on the pickleball court, but maybe not with longtime supporters
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 7:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 23, 2018 9:57PM EDT
In Vaudreuil, Liberal leader Philippe Couillard spoke to voters in a party stronghold about his seniors platform.
It’s the third time he’s spoken publicly about the topic, and his message may be falling on deaf ears.
“He offers the same thing, over and over,” said one voter. “Nothing new.”
As the campaign begins its final week, Couillard is relying on old promises in an attempt to sway swing voters, while emphasizing his own unique characteristics.
“We have to talk again to Quebecers, but we have to talk to them about stark differences between us and our opponents,” he said. “Mainly the CAQ.”
Quebec Solidaire talks independence in provincial capital
In the campaign’s final days, the smallest of the major parties is gaining momentum.
As PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee continued his attacks on the party, co-spokesperson Manon Masse focused on sovereignty on Sunday.
Speaking in front of the National Assembly, she made her pitch for an independent Quebec.
“A Quebec Solidaire government will prove that Quebec has the means to become a country,” she said. “We are confident it already does, given past studies.”
She said that sovereignty is economically viable, and could solve other challenges facing the rest of the country.
“Quebec independence is our best shot at solving the energy crisis,” she said.
Lisee previously attacked that plan, saying it was “fanciful and cannot happen.”
Co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois took advantage of advanced voting, casting his ballot in the riding of Gouin.
