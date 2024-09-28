MONTREAL
Montreal

    Attempted murder in Lachine

    A 44-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being shot in the upper body in the Lachine borough on Friday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) said that a 911 call came in at 10:55 p.m. reporting that a man had been shot as he exited a vehicle in front of an apartment building on Louis-Paré Street, near 26th Avenue.

    "The man was found with at least one bullet wound to his upper body. He was transported to hospital. There isn't much information available," an SPVM spokesperson said.

    No arrests have been made, and investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

    "Investigators have been going door to door looking for witnesses. Security cameras have also been checked.  

