Major water main break in Pointe-Claire causes temporary water disruption

The borough of Pointe-Claire says it was forced to interrupt water supply in some areas due to a significant water main break on Friday evening.

“Our crews are currently on-site conducting the necessary diagnostics to repair the issue,” the borough said in a press release.

“The water service will be interrupted for several hours, and we estimate it will be restored by early afternoon.”

According to the borough, the break occurred at the intersection of Cartier Avenue and Bord-du-Lac-Lakeshore Road, resulting in a water outage. Motorists were also asked to avoid the area.

Here is the list of areas affected by the water disruption, which will then be under a boil water advisory once the service is restored.