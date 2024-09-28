MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Major water main break in Pointe-Claire causes temporary water disruption

    A major water main break has forced the borough of Pointe-Claire to interrupt the water supply in some areas. A major water main break has forced the borough of Pointe-Claire to interrupt the water supply in some areas.
    Share

    The borough of Pointe-Claire says it was forced to interrupt water supply in some areas due to a significant water main break on Friday evening.

    “Our crews are currently on-site conducting the necessary diagnostics to repair the issue,” the borough said in a press release.

    “The water service will be interrupted for several hours, and we estimate it will be restored by early afternoon.”

    According to the borough, the break occurred at the intersection of Cartier Avenue and Bord-du-Lac-Lakeshore Road, resulting in a water outage. Motorists were also asked to avoid the area.

    Here is the list of areas affected by the water disruption, which will then be under a boil water advisory once the service is restored.

    • Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore Road between Saint-Joachim and Victoria
    • De Lourdes
    • Sainte-Anne
    • Saint-Joachim 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News