

The Canadian Press





Premier Philippe Couillard made his own candidacy for re-election official on Sunday, handing in his nomination ballot in his riding of Roberval.

Couillard made an appearance at the returning officer’s office in St-Felicien, handing in 200 signatures, 100 more than required.

The premier then made stops in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, where the rival Coalition Avenir Quebec is hoping to make gains. The region is currently represented by two Liberal MNAs and two members of the Parti Quebecois.

QS promises speed Internet

A province-wide public fiber optic network that would ensure high-speed Internet throughout all of Quebec’s regions would be a priority if Quebec Solidaire proves victorious on Oct. 1.

In a press briefing in Rouyn-Noranda on Sunday, co-spokespeople Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Masse said a public-run network would compete with the “telecommunications cartel.”

Masse said the private sector has failed in serving Quebec’s more remote regions, and that easily available high-speed connections is essential to economic development and the regions’ ability to attract and retain families and immigrants.

The party also promised to lower rates by 30 per cent, compared to the current average price.

The platform also includes a call to deploy 5G wireless technology throughout Quebec.