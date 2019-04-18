

It might be a long weekend, but for some drivers, it might be even longer waits in traffic due to several major closures on the Turcot Interchange.

Among the closures are a complete shutdown of R-136 West between the Ville-Marie tunnel and the Turcot between 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The Jacques Cartier Bridge will also be subject to a partial closure with only one lane in each direction remaining open between 11:00 p.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Other closures include: