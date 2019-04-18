Featured Video
Easter weekend brings several major road closures
Easter weekend will bring several closures to the Turcot Interchange. (Graphic: Transport Quebec)
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:34AM EDT
It might be a long weekend, but for some drivers, it might be even longer waits in traffic due to several major closures on the Turcot Interchange.
Among the closures are a complete shutdown of R-136 West between the Ville-Marie tunnel and the Turcot between 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and 5:00 a.m. Monday.
The Jacques Cartier Bridge will also be subject to a partial closure with only one lane in each direction remaining open between 11:00 p.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Other closures include:
- The ramp from the 20 East to the Decarie Expressway from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday
- One lane from the 20 East to Route 136 from 10:00 p.m. Thursday to 10:00 p.m. Friday and again from 6:00 a.m. Saturday to 8:00 a.m Sunday
- Notre-Dame St between Carillon and Monk from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday
- The 15 South between the Turcot and the entrance to Atwater between 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday
