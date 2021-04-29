MONTREAL -- Quebec opposition party Quebec Solidare (QS) is calling out CAQ Premier Francois Legault for being out of touch with what the actual cost of rent is in the province he governs, particularly in its largest city, after the premier suggested rent in Montreal is between $500 and $600.

In the National Assembly on Wednesday, QS spokesperson Manon Masse asked Legault about the price of an apartment in Montreal.

"Do you have any idea? How much to rent in Montreal?" asked the MNA for Sainte-Marie–Saint-Jacques.

"It depends on the size of the apartment, but I would say it can start at maybe $500-600 a month, and it can go up to $1,000 a month pretty quickly," said Legault.

On the website rentals.ca, there are 337 listings out of the 1,759 that are $1,000 per month or lower and just six that are $600 or lower. All six of those are private rooms in a residence with other tenants.

"Good luck finding that," Masse wrote on Twitter responding to Legault's comments.

Vous savez pourquoi François Legault nie la crise du logement?



Parce qu'il pense qu'un logement à Montréal, en 2021, ça commence à 500 ou 600$ par mois.



Bonne chance pour trouver ça. pic.twitter.com/uQlHppB3A5 — Manon Massé (@ManonMasse_Qs) April 28, 2021

Masse and her party have begun calling on the public to mobilize and speak out about the housing crisis in Quebec.

Demonstrations were held last weekend, and the party has said it will continue to highlight the lack of affordable housing, rise in renovictions and other housing issues.

Montreal housing advocate organization FRAPRU (Front d’action populaire en réaménagement urbain) also responded to Legault's comments criticizing the premier for being out of touch with the cost-of-living realities in his province.

"In the midst of a housing crisis, this response from the premier confirms the perception that organizations defending the right to housing have of a lack of interest and ignorance, not to speak of disconnection from the realities experienced by tenants," the organization wrote on social media.

"Perhaps the premier also doesn't know that the median annual income of Quebec's tenant households is less than $38,000. Those who dedicate more than 50 per cent (well above the standard of 30 per cent) of their income to rent, it is less than $14,000," FRAPRU added.

FRAPRU says the average rent for a studio apartment in Montreal is $702, while a three-bedroom and up is $1,112.

Some responses to Masse's tweet called out Legault for being out of touch as many did to former Liberal premier Philippe Couillard when Couillard said a $75 per week grocery bill was possible.

"It's clear that just like Couillard, Legault never had to struggle a single day in his life," wrote one Twitter user in reply to Masse.