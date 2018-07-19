

CTV Montreal





Sureté du Quebec police officers chased a pickup truck driver from Vaudreuil-Dorion to Laval before losing their suspect.

It started at 1 a.m. when two vehicles, including a stolen pickup truck and trailer, were spotted on Highway 40 East.

Police tried to pull over the two vehicles but the driver of the pickup truck sped off to Laval, at one point driving over a railway bridge.

The driver of the stolen truck stopped his vehicle near Du Pacifique Ave. and Montmorency Rd. in Laval and then fled on foot, managing to evade police even though search dogs were brought to the area.

Police arrested the driver of the second vehicle, a man in his twenties, and questioned him overnight.

The stolen pickup truck and trailer were towed away early Thursday morning.